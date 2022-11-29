Anna B Savage announces new LP ‘in|FLUX’, shares the title track

London artist Anna B Savage will release her sophomore album, in|FLUX, on February 17 via City Slang. She made the album with Mike Lindsay of Tunng and Lump. who brings his expertise of mixing the organic and the electronic.

The new single from in|FLUX is its danceable and emotionally raw title track. "'in|FLUX' exemplifies the 'flux' as I see it between two seemingly disparate parts of me," Anna says. "My music, my mind and my creativity. The first half is a close, vulnerable and quiet start, full of introspection, vulnerabilities and a stilted inability to express something. From there, the song unfurls in to a second half that is more certain, more vocal and expressive of self-assuredness. These feel like two states (along with everything in between, as well) that I inhabit simultaneously as dynamic and multifaceted emotional human."

You can watch the video for "in|FLUX" which has Anna facing her dark and vulnerable sides, and dancing with them too. Watch below.

in|FLUX:

1. The Ghost

2. I Can Hear The Birds Now

3. Pavlovs Dog

4. Crown Shyness

5. Say My Name

6. in|FLUX

7. Hungry

8. Feet Of Clay

9. Touch Me

10. The Orange