Anna B Savage tells us about the inspirations behind new album ‘in|FLUX’

Anna B Savage released her wonderful second album, in|FLUX, today. Made with Mike Lindsay of Tunng and LUMP, it's an earthy, lustly marvel, mixing the acoustic with the electronic and emotions that are always running high, with Anna's dextrous, elastic voice at the center. (Read our review.) You can listen to the whole thing and watch the title track's video below.

We asked Anna to tell us more about the album, and she sent us a list with 10 inspirations behind it, which includes collaborators, tools, books, music, coffee shops, and more. Read her list and commentary below.

Anna will start her UK tour next week. All dates are below.

1. Transpersonal Therapy

I’ve been in it for the last two years. It’s been monumental.

2. The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron

I wasn’t doing the programme at the time, but I was doing the Morning Pages, which allowed me to get the nay-saying out before heading in to the studio.

3. BMIR Fall 2018

I went to the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and fell in love with 20+ people all at the same time. Incredible creatives in their own rights, I’m still reeling from the experience this period of time had on me.

4. Colour Palette by Lottie Canto

Lottie gifted me one of these after my show in Brum last year. It’s personalised and painfully beautiful, and the sound of it was integral to the album. Lottie’s kindness is also hugely influential to me.

5. Taylor GS Mini

I was playing this a whole load around the time I wrote a lot of these songs, until I sat on it and cracked the body. I cried. There’s no electric lead guitar on this album, a first for me.

6. Trees. Canadian Larches.

The poplars at the bottom of my parents garden. The concept of crown shyness. How they make me feel.

7. Mike Lindsay’s work ethic

I am so inspired by his playful, positive outlook on making things. “Making nice things with nice people” (my new years resolution) is basically encapsulated in working with Mike.

8. Dark chocolate digestive biscuits

Although not too many and not too early or you’ll fall asleep.

9. Spitfire Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra plugin

I used this in my first ever attempt to produce and write at the same time (or use a DAW). This was the skeleton upon which I wrote/produced the demo for inFLUX (originally called ‘tuba’).

10. Curve Coffee Shop in Margate

11. Lists

I bloody love a list. In my orange Leuchtturm bullet journal.l

Anna B Savage - 2023 Tour Dates

February 20, 2023 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Rough Trade Bristol

February 21, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - Rough Trade East

March 16, 2023 - Margate, United Kingdom - Elsewhere

March 17, 2023 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Strange Brew Limited

March 19, 2023 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Bodega

March 20, 2023 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Cluny

March 21, 2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Centre For Contemporary Arts

March 22, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Yes

March 24, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

March 25, 2023 - Belfast, United Kingdom - The Black Box

March 27, 2023 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club

March 28, 2023 - Shoreditch, United Kingdom - Village Underground - Anna B Savage

March 29, 2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Patterns

April 18, 2023 - Köln, Germany - Bumann & SOHN

April 19, 2023 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

April 21, 2023 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

April 22, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

April 23, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

April 25, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Krøsset

April 26, 2023 - Johanneshov, Sweden - Hus 7

April 27, 2023 - København, Denmark - Ideal Bar

April 29, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Kantine Am Berghain

April 30, 2023 - Munich, Germany - TheaterBar Heppel & Ettlich

May 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - B72

May 4, 2023 - Bologna, Italy - Covo Club

May 5, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik - Aktionshalle

May 6, 2023 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Le Botanique