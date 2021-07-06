Anna Fox Rochinski debuting ‘Cherry’ songs & live band in livestream show (BV Presents)

Quilt's Anna Fox Rochinski released her excellent solo debut, Cherry, back in March via Don Giovanni. The album has her adding pop and R&B elements to her psych/prog arsenal for a distinctive, groovy sound and if you haven't checked it out yet you can listen below.

Anna hasn't played any of her solo material live yet, thanks to the pandemic, but she's debuting her new six-piece solo band in a livestream performance on Wednesday, July 21 at 9 PM Eastern and BrooklynVegan is happy to be one of the show's presenters. It was filmed at TV Eye in Ridgewood, Queens by OTIUM who directed the videos for "Cherry" and "Everybody's Down."

Tickets for the "Selections from Cherry" streaming show are on sale now.