Anna Meredith announces 2022 tour (listen to new album ‘Bumps Per Minute’)

Synthpop artist and composer Anna Meredith surprise-released new album Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies for Dodgems last week, which features works commissioned for the DODGE installation at Somerset House, London. The installation is a high-concept piece centered around bumper cars, or as they're known in England, dodgems:

For Bumps Per Minute, Meredith has collaborated with BAFTA-winning sound artist Nick Ryan to design a bespoke tracking technology so that every thump, bump and swerve of the 18 dodgems around the track can trigger a separate composition. This results in a kind of ultimate shuffle where high octane music and ideas compete for airtime and each performance is unique. The installation will occur approximately every hour at DODGE through the day/evening.

Bumps Per Minute features full-length original versions of all 18 dodgems, plus intro and outtro music featuring narration by comedian Rob Broderick. You can stream it below, and it will be released on vinyl via Moshi Moshi on December 17. If you're going to be in the UK you can visit DODGE through August 22 (more info).

In other news, Anna has also announced 2022 spring North American tour dates which kick off March 17 at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles and also include a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on March 30, as well as shows in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Bentonville, AR. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 9 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Anna Meredith's previous album was 2019's FIBS.

Anna Meredith - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. March 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. March 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. March 21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. March 22 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Wed. March 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Fri. March 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater

Sat. March 26 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sun. March 27 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Mon. March 28 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Wed. March 30 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere

Sat. April 2 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary