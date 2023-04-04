Anna St. Louis announces new album ‘In The Air,’ shares “Phone”

Anna St. Louis has announced a followup to her 2018 debut album If Only There Was A River, In The Air, due June 9 via Woodsist and Kevin Morby's Mare label. Having made her debut with Morby and King Tuff co-producing, this one was produced by Jarvis Taveniere of Woods, and new single "Phone" is a warm, welcoming song with early '70s folk rock vibes. Anna says:

On one level ‘Phone’ is a song about a heart yearning for connection with a distant love. Looking ahead and behind asking, “When will we get it back again”? On another level it’s about reaching beyond the constant distractions of the modern world to come back to that most special thing, the present moment.

Usually found in the simplest of places… “Tell me how long the grass has grown”

Tracklist

01 “Trace”

02 “Morning”

03 “Better Days”

04 “Sad Eyes”

05 “Rest”

06 “Phone”

07 “Even”

08 “Patrollers”

09 “Soft Cities”

10 “Into The Deep”

11 “Sea Glass”

Anna St. Louis -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 5th - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse*

May 6th - San Francisco, CA- 4 Star Theater*

May 7th - Bolinas, CA - The Farmstand*

May 14- Bristol, UK - Crofters Rights#

May 15th - Manchester, UK - Yes Basement#

May 16th - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast#

May 17th - Leeds, UK - Brudnell#

May 18th - London, UK - Hackney Social#

May 22nd - Malmo, SE - Plan B#

May 24th - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Ideal Bar#

May 26th - Berlin, GE - Badehaus#

May 30th - Luxembourg - Rotondes#

May 31st - Antwerpen, BE - Trix#

* with John Andrews & The Yawns

# with Sylvie