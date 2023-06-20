Anna Tivel releasing living room live version of ‘Outsiders’ LP (stream “The Bell”)

Anna Tivel's Outsiders was one of our favorite folk albums of 2022, and now Anna has announced a live version of the LP. Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) comes out August 18 via Mama Bird Recording Co. (pre-order). Anna shares:

Here are the songs from ‘Outsiders’ recorded live and unembellished by the magic veil of production and band sound. Just my good friend Jon Neufeld and I in his living room with two acoustic guitars wandering through the stories as they were first imagined. Jon plays guitar with singular feeling, seems to live inside the emotion of every line as it forms. He’s intuitive and tender, spacious and reverent. I first heard him at Laurelthirst Pub in Portland long before I wrote songs and have been spellbound by his playing ever since. We sat facing each other in wooden chairs, closed our eyes, and just let the songs be as they are. Jon captured the recordings, then mixed and mastered them into being. For those of you drawn to things at their most unadorned, this one is for you.

Today we're premiering the live version of album closer "The Bell," a simple and beautiful rendition featuring only acoustic guitar and Anna's vocals. “This one is a hopeful song about watching someone you love claw their way out of a dark place, about being there and reflecting the best things you know to be true about them as they do the hard work of making a change,” Anna says. Listen and check out the artwork for Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) below.

Anna Tivel will be on tour with Joe Pug and Jeffrey Martin in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now, and all dates are listed below.

Anna made her NPR Tiny Desk debut last month, where she played four songs from Outsiders. Watch that below as well.

Anna Tivel, Outsiders (Live from a Living Room) loading...

Anna Tivel -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 22 — Eddie's Attic — Decatur, GA^

June 23 — The Grey Eagle — Asheville, NC^

June 24 — The Evening Muse — Charlotte, NC^

June 25 — Cat's Cradle — Carrboro, NC^

July 1 — New Prospect Theatre — Bellingham, WA+

July 2 — The Cobalt Cabaret — Vancouver, BC+

July 4 — Ironwood Stage and Grill — Calgary, AB+

July 5 — The Aviary — Edmonton, AB+

July 6 — Capitol Music Club — Saskatoon, SK+

July 7 — Artesian — Regina, SK+

July 11 — The Good Will — Winnipeg, MB+

July 12 — 7th St Entry — Minneapolis, MN+

July 13 — Lamplight Sessions — Mosinee, WI+

July 14 — The Back Room @ Colectivo — Milwaukee, WI+

July 15 — The Midtown GR — Grand Rapids, MI+

July 17 — Babeville — Buffalo, NY+

July 18 — The Drake Hotel — Toronto, ON+

July 19 — Club Cafe — Pittsburgh, PA+

July 20 — Natalie's Grandview (Music Hall & Kitchen) — Columbus, OH+

July 22 — Space — Evanston, IL+

July 23 — High Noon Saloon — Madison, WI+

July 25 — xBk Live — Des Moines, IA+

July 26 — Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Iowa City, IA+

July 27 — Reverb Lounge — Omaha, NE+

July 29 — The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center — Spearfish, SD+

December 1 — Turf Club — St Paul, MN^

^with Joe Pug

+with Jeffrey Martin