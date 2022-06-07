Announcing the new BrooklynVegan podcast! (first episode with Joyce Manor out now)

We're thrilled to announce the very first BrooklynVegan podcast, The BrooklynVegan Show: A Podcast About Music! On the show, we'll be talking about the music we love, from indie rock to punk to metal to folk to hip hop and beyond. The show features interviews with musicians, deep dives into specific genres and trends and scenes, and much more. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

The very first episode is up now, and it's an interview with Barry Johnson, frontman of Joyce Manor, whose new album 40 oz. to Fresno comes out on Epitaph Records this Friday (6/10). Barry gives in-depth insight into the making of the album and background on specific songs, he talks about working on it with producer Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Saves The Day, etc) and Motion City Soundtrack drummer Tony Thaxton, he tells the story of the Sublime-related album title, and more. He also reflects on the 10th anniversaries of the band's first two albums, including their divisive (and underrated!) sophomore album Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired, and touches on the parallels between that album and the new LP. He reflects on the 2010s emo scene that the band got their start in, his relationship with ska, and much more.

Listen to the episode now at any of these services:

* Spotify

* Amazon Music

* iHeartRadio

* PlayerFM

* Podchaser

* Podbean

* Samsung devices

The show will be added to a few more services asap too. Let us know if we're missing your service of choice.

--

In addition to the many new episodes we have coming up, our podcast will also soon be the home to several of the interviews we did for our livestream show on the now-defunct Vans Channel 66 platform. Those interviews are not currently available anywhere, and Vans was nice enough to let us publish them on our new podcast, so we're very excited about that. Stay tuned!

Once again, subscribe to the new BrooklynVegan podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, and listen to our first episode with Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor now.

-

-

Pick up Joyce Manor's new album on opaque pink vinyl. Tour dates with Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and PHONY here.