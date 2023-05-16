ANOHNI and the Johnsons announce new LP, share “It Must Change” video

Back in January, ANOHNI revealed that her highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's HOPELESSNESS was on the way this year, and now she's announced a new album from ANOHNI and the Johnsons, My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross, due out July 7 via Secretly Canadian and Rough Trade. She worked with producer Jimmy Hogarth and a studio band featuring Leo Abrahams, Chris Vatalaro, Sam Dixon, and Rob Moose on the album, and the cover art, which you can see below along with the tracklist, features a portrait of gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson by Alvin Baltrop.

"Iʼve been thinking a lot about Marvin Gayeʼs Whatʼs Going On," ANOHNI says. "That was a really important touchstone in my mind. Some of these songs respond to global and environmental concerns first voiced in popular music over 50 years ago."

"I want the record to be useful," ANOHNI continues. "I learned with HOPELESSNESS that I can provide a soundtrack that might fortify people in their work, in their activism, in their dreaming and decision-making. I can sing of an awareness that makes others feel less alone, people for whom the frank articulation of these frightening times is not a source of discomfort but a cause for identification and relief. I want the work to be useful, to help others move with dignity and resilience through these conversations we are now facing."

The first single is the soulful "It Must Change," which is accompanied by a video directed by Ian Forsyth and Jane Pollard, and starring English model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. "Munroe Bergdorf has done so much service for British society," ANOHNI says. "She always impresses me with her articulate grace. Munroeʼs dignity and ethical courage are a guiding light." Watch the video below.

ANOHNI and The Johnsons - My Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross loading...

ANOHNI - MY BACK WAS A BRIDGE FOR YOU TO CROSS TRACKLIST

1. It Must Change

2. Go Ahead

3. Sliver Of Ice

4. Canʼt

5. Scapegoat

6. Itʼs My Fault

7. Rest

8. There Wasnʼt Enough

9. Why Am I Alive Now?

10. You Be Free