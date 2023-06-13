ANOHNI and the Johnsons share Lou Reed-inspired new single “Sliver of Ice”

ANOHNI and the Johnsons' anticipated new album My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross is on the way, and she's shared another new single from it, "Sliver of Ice," which was inspired by Lou Reed. "A friend of mine expressed to me in the final months of his life that the simplest sensations had begun to feel almost rapturous; a carer had placed a shard of ice on his tongue one day and it was such a sweet and unbelievable feeling that it caused him to weep with gratitude," she says. "He was a hardcore kind of guy and these moments were transforming the way he was seeing things. I wrote ‘Sliver of Ice,’ remembering those words of his."

ANOHNI directed the accompanying video for Holland Festival, and you can watch it below.

My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross is ANOHNI's first album since 2016's HOPELESSNESS, and it arrives on July 7.