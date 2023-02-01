ANOHNI announces new Blacklips book & compilation album (stream 2 tracks)

Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995, was recently the subject of an exhibition, and now there's a new book examining the collective on the way. Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths is co-authored by ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson, with an introduction by Participant, Inc's Lia Gangitano, and it's due out on March 14 via Anthology Editions. You can see the cover art below, and here's more about it from the publisher's description:

From June 1992 to March 1995, in the midst of the AIDS crisis in NYC, an extraordinary theatrical collective emerged from the queer underground. Blacklips Performance Cult, initiated by ANOHNI and joined by a cabal of fellow artists, drag queens, punks, nightlife veterans and students, performed a new play every Monday night at 1:00 a.m. at the Pyramid Club on 101 Avenue A. Blacklips never courted mainstream attention. However, the group left a sustaining impression within New York’s late night subculture by melding hysterical drag, surreal horror, and disconcerting tenderness. In Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, ANOHNI and coeditor Marti Wilkerson lay bare the collective’s archives in photographs, scripts, and the assembled ephemera from more than one hundred and twenty original “plays.” Featuring images from newly digitized film and video recordings, texts from participants and audience members, and an introduction by Lia Gangitano, this expansive collection introduces to the twenty-first century the short-lived and ruthlessly creative phenomenon that was Blacklips.

Accompanying the book is a new compilation by ANOHNI, Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants — Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995, due out March 10. It features remastered original recordings by ANOHNI, and select DJ tracks, including ones by Joey Arias (as Billie Holiday), Rozz Williams, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, Edith Massey, Leigh Bowery and his band Minty, and studio recordings by coke, James F. Murphy, Sissy Fitt and Ebony Jet. ANOHNI illustrated and designed the vinyl edition, which is available for pre-order now.

Two tracks from the compilation are available to stream now: ANOHNI's "Rapture" (as Fiona Blue) and James F. Murphy's "Satan's Li'l Lamb." Hear both below.

ANOHNI, Wilkerson, and Laurie Anderson will hold a discussion about the collective on March 9 at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Bruno Walter Auditorium. It's free to attend with an RSVP.

Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths loading...

Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants — Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995 loading...

Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants — Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995 Tracklist

SIDE A

Meng & Ecker - Shoot Yer Load

Joey Arias - Good Morning Heartache

Edith Massey - Punks, Get Off The Grass

ANOHNI (as Precious Liar) - Ladies and Gentlemen

James F. Murphy - Satan's Li’l Lamb

ANOHNI and Pearls - Janet Vampire

Christian Death - Stairs -- Uncertain Journey

Vito Russo (with Gary Reynolds) - Disrupt Their Lives

ANOHNI (as Fiona Blue) - Rapture

SIDE B

Diamanda Galás - Double-Barrel Prayer

Sissy Fitt - Sister Morphine

Tammy Taste Test - Natasha

Divine - You Think You're a Man

Marilyn and The Movie Stars - So Disgraceful

SIDE C

Ebony Jet - Satellite of Love

Dean and the Weenies - Fuck You

ANOHNI (as Justin Grey) - People are Small

Princess Tinymeat - Angels in Pain

coke - Your Cigarette

Dave Vanian - Tenterhook

Sissy Fitt as Carol TooGood - Suspecting Mrs. Shyster

ANOHNI and Johanna Constantine - The Yellowing Angel

SIDE D

Dr. Clark Render - 13 Ways To Die

Minty - Useless Man

Kabuki Starshine - My Final Moments

Meng & Ecker - Golden Showers

ANOHNI (as Fiona Blue) - Love Letters

ANOHNI (as Precious Liar) - Blacklips