ANOHNI covers Bob Dylan & Nina Simone for new 7″

ANOHNI is back with her first new music since her 2019 charity single "Karma." She's shared covers of Bob Dylan's "It's All over Now, Baby Blue" and Nina Simone's "Be My Husband," the latter of which was recorded in 1999 at NYC's Knitting Factory. They come out on a 7" on October 2 via Secretly Canadian, but they're available on streaming services now, and you can listen below.

The "It's All over Now, Baby Blue" cover was recorded with Kevin Barker on guitar "one afternoon a few years ago," ANOHNI says. She continues:

I listened to it recently and it reminded me of Now, a nausea of nostalgia for the suffering of the present, or even the future. I did a couple of songs by Bob Dylan at that time, encouraged by Hal Willner, the producer who we lost to Covid 19 in April. I hope that this period, and this repugnant presidency, will be over soon, and that these bigots and apocalyptic capitalists and evangelicals will crawl back into their rotten little holes. But how can this happen unless the American media and social media are forced to tell the truth? I am glad to see the mobilization of Black Lives Matter and the re-emergence of the Occupy movement. When Biden said "Americans don’t want revolution, they want a return to decency," he was wrong. We all know deep down that the continuation of our civilizations for much longer will require seismic change.

Watch that below.