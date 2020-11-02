ANOHNI covers “I Will Survive,” turned down $200k to license it for Facebook ad

ANOHNI shared a new studio version of her cover of Gloria Gaynor's classic anthem "I Will Survive," along with a statement about her refusal to license an old live version of the song to Facebook for an ad campaign. "Although I really could have used the money," ANOHNI writes, "I said no because I didn't want to be complicit in Facebook’s hosting of fake news which might enable the re-election of Donald Trump. They wrote back saying that they were placating other participants' concerns by making donations to their charities of choice, in addition to paying them. I woke up the next morning and realized this isn't even advertising; this is politics, and i don't even know how deep this water is. This company Droga5 worked with Obama and Google and others. I had to walk away."

ANOHNI goes on to write that artists should band together to leave social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and Google. "We must endeavor to rebuild our lives and our communities, our private conversations, in ways that don't rely on manipulative infrastructures and interfaces provided by the world’s richest corporations," she writes.

"I Will Survive" was "the first song I ever sang in nightclubs in NYC when I was 20 years old," ANOHNI continues, and her new studio version is accompanied by video of her and late artist and activist Chloe Dzubilo from 1992 and 1994. Watch it, and read the statement in full, below.