ANOHNI releasing a new album this year

ANOHNI appeared on new albums from Mykki Blanco, Hercules & Love Affair, and Neneh Cherry in 2022, but we're still waiting for a follow-up to her fantastic 2016 LP HOPELESSNESS, and its 2017 companion EP PARADISE. That seems poised to arrive this year; The Line of Best Fit points out that in a since-deleted Instagram post, ANOHNI performed "Glad To Be Unhappy," and said, "But hey, I’m releasing a new record this year. That’s something to look forward to."

ANOHNI is also the associate artist for this year's Holland Festival, who write, "In the coming months we will be working with ANOHNI on the Holland Festival 2023. We will present new and existing work by her and by makers she admires." Stay tuned for more details.

Order the anniversary edition of HOPELESSNESS on pink glass translucent vinyl in the BV store, and stream her recent collaborations with Hercules & Love Affair, Mykki Blanco, and Neneh Cherry below.