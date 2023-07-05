ANOHNI shares “Why Am I Alive Now?,” announces livestream performance/Q&A w/ Hunter Schafer

ANOHNI and the Johnsons's anticipated new album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out this Friday (7/7) via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade, and following "It Must Change" and "Sliver Of Ice," ANOHNI has shared a third advance single. "Why Am I Alive Now?" is a layered, jazzy track in which she reflects on the failing state of the world and her role within it--continuing the thematic similarities with Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. The song was co-produced by ANOHNI and Jimmy Hogarth, and comes with a music video directed by Euphoria's Hunter Schafer, who says, “I started listening to ANOHNI in high school, so it’s a huge honor to help her build a visual world for WAIAN. This music video was an honest attempt to answer the question that WAIAN begs, Why Am I Alive Now? I wanted to focus on the idea of finding sisterhood in a world that does nothing to help - I hope the direction, choreography, and tone conveys a small piece of that journey.” Watch the video below.

ANOHNI will perform live and do a Q&A with Schafer during an early album playback on YouTube on Thursday (7/6) at 3pm ET, with special guest Nomi Ruiz.