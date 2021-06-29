Another “lost” Alan Vega album on the way (listen to “Nothing Left”)

The Alan Vega archives already gave us one album's worth of unreleased material, Mutator, this year, and another is on the way. Alan Vega After Dark dates from a one single-night 2015 session with Ben Vaughn (who, along with Alex Chilton, played on 1996's Cubist Blues), Barb Dwyer and Palmyra Delran, all of whom played in Pink Slip Daddy. “We would start playing, and Alan would wait a little bit,” says Vaughn, noting Vega would eventually take to the microphone. “Some of the stuff he comes up with, it’s really unbelievable."

You can listen to "Nothing Left" which definitely gives off those late, late night New York vibes. Watch the video, directed by Vaughn, below.

Alan Vega After Dark will be out July 30 via In the Red.