Another Michael announce two LPs and share two tracks, opening for Wild Pink and Ratboys

Philly band Another Michael have announced two new albums: Wishes To Fulfill is due September 22, and Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is coming in early 2024, both via Run For Cover (pre-order). The two albums follow their 2021 LP New Music and Big Pop (and later demos compilation Unplugged Music and Big Sessions). “Music is a medium of communication,” explains bassist/co-producer Nick Sebastiano, “It’s not a purposeful decision to talk about music in our songs but it just inherently means so much to us. If something makes your heart sing, the audience is going to hear it.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Wishes To Fulfill below.

To introduce the new LPs, Another Michael have released "Angel" from Wishes To Fulfill backed with the title track of Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down. "I think good songs are just ones you can find yourself bringing with you all your life no matter where it takes you," vocalist/songwriter Michael Doherty says of the new releases. "Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down" is quiet and confessional, with bare piano and vocals; "Angel" rocks softly with acoustic and electric guitars and pattering drums, choruses ebbing with rich harmonies. Listen to both below.

Another Michael will be on tour this fall supporting Ratboys, primarily on the West Coast (they were previously scheduled to tour together in 2020). Prior to that trip, they'll open for Wild Pink on July 15 at Love City Brewing in their home city of Philadelphia. Tickets are available now. All dates below.

Wishes To Fulfill Tracklist

1. Guitars

2. Candle

3. Angel

4. Baseball Player

5. Research

6. Water Pressure

7. Common Ground

8. Wishes To Fulfill

9. Piano Lessons

Another Michael -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Love City Brewing ^

10/19 - Omaha @ Reverb *

10/21 - Denver @ Globe Hall *

10/22 - Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court *

10/24 - Seattle @ Madame Lou’s *

10/25 - Portland @ Mississippi Studios *

10/27 - San Francisco @ Cafe Du Nord *

10/28 - Los Angeles @ Lodge Room *

10/29 - San Diego @ The Loft at UCSD *

10/30 - Santa Ana @ Constellation Room *

10/31 - Phoenix @ Valley Bar *

11/02 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger Small Room *

11/03 - Austin @ Empire Control Room *

11/04 - Dallas @ Club Dada *

^ w/ Wild Pink

* w/ Ratboys