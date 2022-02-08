Another Napalm Death Action Figure Released

Last year, grindcore pioneers Napalm Death had their 1987 debut Scum paid tribute with a Scum Demon ReAction figure, in a lime green colorway to go with the album's first pressing. That's still available, and now there's a new orange colorway to match the album's second pressing, too! You can pre-order it now, and it's expected to arrive in March.

Like its green version, the orange Scum Demon ReAction figure is 3.75" tall, with ball joint articulation at the wings and articulation at the head and legs. Here's what it looks like:

Also available is Napalm Death's new mini-LP, Resentment is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes, on transparent red vinyl. The band call it "an extension of - or partner recording to" their excellent 2020 album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Deafeatism, and it includes five new original songs, covers of Bad Brain's "Don't Need It" and Slab!'s "People Pie," and a "Dark Sky Burial Dirge" of the title track. Order yours HERE.

Napalm Death are headed on the North American Siege 2022 tour this spring with Arch Enemy, Behemoth, and Unto Others.