Anthony Green announces full-band Northeast shows

Between tours fronting L.S. Dunes, The Sound of Animals Fighting, and Saosin, Anthony Green has been keeping incredibly busy this year, and he's now announced a tour supporting his great 2022 solo album Boom. Done. He'll be backed by the same band he recorded the album with, The High and Driving Band (which features Tim Arnold and Keith Goodwin of Good Old War), for the shows, which are in late August and early September in the Northeast. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Saint Vitus Bar on August 31. Tickets to all dates go on sale today (6/16) at noon Eastern.

L.S. Dunes also have an upcoming tour with Pinkshift, including NYC's Irving Plaza on July 17.

ANTHONY GREEN: 2023 TOUR

Aug 29 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

Aug 31 Brooklyn, NY Saint VItus Bar

Sep 01 Hartford, CT Webster

Sep 02 Lancaster, PA Tellus360