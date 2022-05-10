Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher & Home is Where played Irving Plaza (pics, video)

Anthony Green of Circa Survive, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, and Tim Kasher of Cursive have been on their joint "The Carousel Tour" this spring, where they each play their own sets and invite each other onstage to collaborate, as well. That tour stopped in NYC on Monday night (5/10) for a show at Irving Plaza. The whole night had a communal, spontaneous feel, starting with Home is Where, whose short set packed a punch and kept the crowd moving, especially on songs from their excellent 2021 album I Became Birds.

Tim was up next, playing Cursive and The Good Life songs as well as material from his new album Middling Age. He closed with that album's final track, "Forever of the Living Dead," bringing out Anthony and Laura (who features on the studio version, too, along with Jeff Rosenstock).

Laura's set next included plenty of Against Me! favorites, including "Pints of Guinness Make You Strong," "True Trans Soul Rebel," and a joyous group rendition of "Black Me Out" with Anthony and Tim. She also played "Dysphoria Hoodie" (with the Adidas hooded sweatshirt in question pulled over her head), "M.A.S.H.," part of "Wagon Wheel," and more.

Anthony closed out the night with songs from Circa Survive, his new solo material, and his Fuckin Whatever side project, bringing out Laura and Tim for "Don't Dance," "Maybe This Will Be The One," "Dear Child (I've Been Dying to Reach You)" and a set-closing cover of The Lemonheads' "My Drug Buddy." The group said that they'd been planning to work on a new finale on their day off on Sunday, but hadn't yet; stay tuned.

See pictures from the whole show, and some fan-taken video clips, below.

The Carousel Tour continues through the end of May, and you can see all remaining dates below.

Mikey Erg opened the first leg of the tour, which including a show at Asbury Park's The Stone Pony, where he joined Laura on drums for "Unconditional Love;" watch video below. That happened nearly a decade after Punknews.org started a petition to get Mikey to join Against Me!

ANTHONY GREEN/LAURA JANE GRACE/TIM KASHER: 2022 CAROUSEL TOUR

May 11 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground ^

May 12 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

May 14 — New Orleans, LA — The Hangar ^

May 15 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall ^

May 17 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center ^

May 18 — Roswell, NM — The Liberty ^

May 20 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom #

May 21 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House #

May 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater #

May 24 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall #

May 26 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom #

May 27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox #

May 29 — Boise, ID — The Olympic #

May 30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Hall #

May 31 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall #

* — Mikey Erg supporting

^ — Home Is Where supporting

# — Oceanator supporting