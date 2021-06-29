Anthony Green playing solo show in NJ this month; Circa Survive’s ‘Blue Sky Noise’ tour set for 2022

In addition to releasing the trippy, experimental Fuckin Whatever EP (with members of Taking Back Sunday) and gearing up for Circa Survive's rescheduled Blue Sky Noise tour, Anthony Green recently started playing some solo shows again and he just announced an Asbury Park gig happening July 10 at House of Independents. Tickets are on sale now.

It's his only upcoming solo show, but he'll be back in the NYC-area when Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise tour hits Brooklyn Steel on February 27 (tickets). All dates here.

Watch a video of one of Anthony's recent solo shows below...

--

15 Albums That Shaped Progressive Post-Hardcore in the 2000s