Anthrax, Black Label Society & Exodus announce 2023 tour

After touring together over the summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society are hitting the road together again in early 2023, this time with Exodus along for the trip. The North American dates run from mid-January to mid-February, and are a continuation of Anthrax's 40th anniversary celebration. All dates below.

The tour stops in the NYC-area show on January 31 at Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/4) at 10am.

Anthrax/Black Label Society/Exodus 2023 Tour Dates

JANUARY 2023

17 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House

18 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

20 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

21 Penticton, BC, So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

22 Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre

24 Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings

25 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

27 Madison, WI, The Sylvee

28 Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

29 Chicago, Il, Radius

31 Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater

FEBRUARY 2023

2 Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena

3 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

4 Bethlehem, PA, Windcreek Events Center

5 Boston, MA, House of Blues

7 Corbin, KY, Corbin Arena

8 St. Louis, MO, The Factory at The District

10 San Antonio, TX, Tec Port Center + Arena

11 Houston, TX, Bayou

13 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

14 Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

15 Albuquerque, NM, Revel

17 Riverside, CA, Municipal Auditorium

18 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater