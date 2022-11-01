Anthrax, Black Label Society & Exodus announce 2023 tour
After touring together over the summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society are hitting the road together again in early 2023, this time with Exodus along for the trip. The North American dates run from mid-January to mid-February, and are a continuation of Anthrax's 40th anniversary celebration. All dates below.
The tour stops in the NYC-area show on January 31 at Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/4) at 10am.
Anthrax/Black Label Society/Exodus 2023 Tour Dates
JANUARY 2023
17 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House
18 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
20 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
21 Penticton, BC, So. Okanagan Events Ctr.
22 Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre
24 Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings
25 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center
27 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
28 Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
29 Chicago, Il, Radius
31 Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater
FEBRUARY 2023
2 Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena
3 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
4 Bethlehem, PA, Windcreek Events Center
5 Boston, MA, House of Blues
7 Corbin, KY, Corbin Arena
8 St. Louis, MO, The Factory at The District
10 San Antonio, TX, Tec Port Center + Arena
11 Houston, TX, Bayou
13 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
14 Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
15 Albuquerque, NM, Revel
17 Riverside, CA, Municipal Auditorium
18 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater