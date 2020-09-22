Anthrax-branded hand sanitizer is on the way

Anthrax want you to stop Spreading the Disease -- coronavirus, that is. Drummer Charlie Benante took to Instagram to share a new merch item that's on its way to the band's online store: hand sanitizer. It features Spreading the Disease's iconic cover art, only, as Metal Sucks points out, they've altered it slightly so the man on the stretcher appears to be getting sprayed with disinfectant, instead of examined with a radiation monitor.

"Stop spreading the disease #handsanitizer coming soon @anthrax #covid_19 #stayhealthy #clean @globalmerchservices," Benante writes.

It's not available to purchase yet, but stay tuned.

--