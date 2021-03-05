Anthrax’s ‘Among the Living’ getting graphic novel adaptation
There's already an Among The Living action figure, and now the classic Anthrax album is getting its own graphic novel as well. It's narrated by their mascot, the "Not Man," and each song on the album gets its own short story. Scott Ian and Frank Bello each wrote one, and others are by comedian Brian Posehn, Gerard and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance, Rick Remender and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and comic writers Grant Morrison and Brian Azzarello. See the full list of personnel below.
The graphic novel is due out May 12 via Z2, and you can see the cover art below, and two pages from Rob Zombie's "Imitation of Life" story, illustrated by Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks.
AMONG THE LIVING CONTENTS
1- Among the Living
Writer: Brian Posehn
Artist: Scott Koblish
2- Caught in a Mosh
Writer: Gerard and Mike Way
Artist: Darick Robertson
3- I Am the Law (featuring Judge Dredd)
Writer: Scott Ian
Artist: Chris Weston
4- N.F.L.
Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman
Artist: Roland Boschi
5- A Skeleton in the Closet
Writer: Corey Taylor
Artist: Mann House
6- Indians
Writer: Grant Morrison
Artist: Freddie Williams II
7- One World
Writer: Frank Bello
Artist: Andy Belanger
8- A.D.I./Horror of it All
Writer: Brian Azzarello
Artist: Dave Johnson
9- Imitation of Life
Writer: Rob Zombie
Artist: Erik Rodriguez
and this is he previously released toy: