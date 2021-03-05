Anthrax’s ‘Among the Living’ getting graphic novel adaptation

There's already an Among The Living action figure, and now the classic Anthrax album is getting its own graphic novel as well. It's narrated by their mascot, the "Not Man," and each song on the album gets its own short story. Scott Ian and Frank Bello each wrote one, and others are by comedian Brian Posehn, Gerard and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance, Rick Remender and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and comic writers Grant Morrison and Brian Azzarello. See the full list of personnel below.

The graphic novel is due out May 12 via Z2, and you can see the cover art below, and two pages from Rob Zombie's "Imitation of Life" story, illustrated by Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks.

AMONG THE LIVING CONTENTS

1- Among the Living

Writer: Brian Posehn

Artist: Scott Koblish

2- Caught in a Mosh

Writer: Gerard and Mike Way

Artist: Darick Robertson

3- I Am the Law (featuring Judge Dredd)

Writer: Scott Ian

Artist: Chris Weston

4- N.F.L.

Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman

Artist: Roland Boschi

5- A Skeleton in the Closet

Writer: Corey Taylor

Artist: Mann House

6- Indians

Writer: Grant Morrison

Artist: Freddie Williams II

7- One World

Writer: Frank Bello

Artist: Andy Belanger

8- A.D.I./Horror of it All

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Dave Johnson

9- Imitation of Life

Writer: Rob Zombie

Artist: Erik Rodriguez

Illustrated by Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks

