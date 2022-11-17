Anthrax’s Frank Bello talks European tour cancellation: “financially it wasn’t feasible”

Anthrax would've been wrapping up their 2022 European tour earlier this month, but they were forced to cancel the run because of "ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control." Bassist Frank Bello elaborated further in a new conversation with Neil Jones of TotalRock, which you can watch below.

"When I saw the numbers, they were literally triple what they originally started at,” Bello told Jones. "We would be coming home at such a loss. You don’t mind a little bit of a loss just to play to the fans, but such a loss — we would have been really bad off for a while. So it didn’t make sense."

When asked if a "Brexit thing" caused the cancellation, Bello said, "it’s a human thing at this point, my God. I mean, it’s a budgetary thing," continuing, "After COVID, when everything went crazy, money-wise, financially it wasn’t feasible to do it anymore. When [we] looked at it, we said, ‘All right. There’s better times ahead.’ And that’s the way to look at it now. Look, heating costs and everybody’s gotta put food on the table. I get it right now. So it’s just a really hard time for everybody."

Animal Collective, Santigold, and Metronomy have all been forced to cancel or postpone tours in the current fraught economic landscape for live music, and festivals Firefly and Forecastle announced they wouldn't be happening in 2023. Lorde recently discussed the situation, writing, "Basically, for artists, promoters and crews, things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty. It’s a storm of factors."

They haven't announced more European dates yet, but Anthrax will head out on a North American tour with Black Label Society and Exodus in early 2023, including a Montclair, NJ show at Wellmont Theater on January 31. See all dates below.

Shop for Anthrax vinyl and merch in the BV store.

Anthrax/Black Label Society/Exodus: 2023 Tour

JANUARY 17 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House

JANUARY 18 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

JANUARY 20 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

JANUARY 21 Penticton, BC, So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

JANUARY 22 Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre

JANUARY 24 Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings

JANUARY 25 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

JANUARY 27 Madison, WI, The Sylvee

JANUARY 28 Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

JANUARY 29 Chicago, Il, Radius

JANUARY 31 Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater

FEBRUARY 2 Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena

FEBRUARY 3 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

FEBRUARY 4 Bethlehem, PA, Windcreek Events Center

FEBRUARY 5 Boston, MA, House of Blues

FEBRUARY 7 Corbin, KY, Corbin Arena

FEBRUARY 8 St. Louis, MO, The Factory at The District

FEBRUARY 10 San Antonio, TX, Tec Port Center + Arena

FEBRUARY 11 Houston, TX, Bayou

FEBRUARY 13 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

FEBRUARY 14 Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

FEBRUARY 15 Albuquerque, NM, Revel

FEBRUARY 17 Riverside, CA, Municipal Auditorium

FEBRUARY 18 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater