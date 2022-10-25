Anti-Flag add intimate Brooklyn show to tour
Anti-Flag release their guest-filled new album, Lies They Tell Our Children, in January, and ahead of that, they've announced an intimate Brooklyn show. They'll play Saint Vitus Bar on December 8, with TBA special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM.
Anti-Flag also have shows lined up this month and next, including two shows at The Fest in Gainesville -- a career-spanning set on 10/29, and a Halloween set featuring Clash covers and deep cuts from their own catalog on 10/30 -- and ANTIfest in Chicago with The Suicide Machines, We Are The Union, Gully Boys, and Blind Adam and The Federal League. See all dates below.
ANTI-FLAG: 2022 TOUR
10/29 – Gainesville, FL – Bo Diddley Plaza – FEST 20
10/30 – Gainesville, FL – Bo Diddley Plaza – FEST 20
11/4 – Chicago, IL – The Metro – ANTIfest
11/5 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
11/6 – Silverado, CA – Punk In The Park
11/12 – Sherbrooke, QC – Granada Theater
11/13 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
11/15 – Joliette, QC – Salle Rolland-Brunelle
11/16 – Saguenay, QC – Théâtre Palace Arvida
11/18 – Trois-Rivières, QC – Cabaret de l’Amphithéâtre Cogeco
11/19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
12/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
12/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
12/9 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
12/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall – ANTIfest