Anti-Flag add intimate Brooklyn show to tour

Anti-Flag release their guest-filled new album, Lies They Tell Our Children, in January, and ahead of that, they've announced an intimate Brooklyn show. They'll play Saint Vitus Bar on December 8, with TBA special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM.

Anti-Flag also have shows lined up this month and next, including two shows at The Fest in Gainesville -- a career-spanning set on 10/29, and a Halloween set featuring Clash covers and deep cuts from their own catalog on 10/30 -- and ANTIfest in Chicago with The Suicide Machines, We Are The Union, Gully Boys, and Blind Adam and The Federal League. See all dates below.

Shop for Anti-Flag vinyl in the BV store.

Anti-Flag Saint Vitus loading...

ANTI-FLAG: 2022 TOUR

10/29 – Gainesville, FL – Bo Diddley Plaza – FEST 20

10/30 – Gainesville, FL – Bo Diddley Plaza – FEST 20

11/4 – Chicago, IL – The Metro – ANTIfest

11/5 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

11/6 – Silverado, CA – Punk In The Park

11/12 – Sherbrooke, QC – Granada Theater

11/13 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell

11/15 – Joliette, QC – Salle Rolland-Brunelle

11/16 – Saguenay, QC – Théâtre Palace Arvida

11/18 – Trois-Rivières, QC – Cabaret de l’Amphithéâtre Cogeco

11/19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

12/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

12/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

12/9 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

12/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall – ANTIfest