Anti-Flag documentary coming, ft. Tom Morello & mems of Bad Religion, Rise Against, more

Anti-Flag have been making supremely catchy, politically fired-up punk for over 25 years and continue to put out great albums today, so it's exciting news that their story is subject of a new documentary, Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag, which -- going by the trailer -- looks very cool. It was directed by Jon Nix and features appearances by Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Billy Bragg, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Minor Threat), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners, Hot Water Music), Tom May and Greg Barnett (The Menzingers), and many more. The trailer has interview clips with some of those people, as well as Anti-Flag members, and tons of live footage from over the years, and you can watch that below.

"It’s hard to sum up the life of a band in an hour and a half," says vocalist/guitarist Justin Sane. "We started Anti-Flag out of a passion for punk rock with the belief that punk music had the power to change people’s lives and have a positive impact on the world. With this documentary, we hope people will see that while life may not be as straight forward as that idealistic philosophy, it isn’t so far from the truth either. Regardless of what others take from this film, for us the experience of looking back on the history of Anti-Flag - sometimes good, sometimes bad and sometimes unbelievable - leaves us grateful to have had the opportunity to live a very rare and at times extraordinary life as part of this punk rock band."

The film debuts as an AltPress-presented livestream on October 3 on Veeps. Tickets are on sale now.

--