Anti-Flag on tour this fall w/ Dog Party, Bad Cop/Bad Cop & more

"The last time Anti-Flag embarked on a North American tour it lasted two days before Covid 19 brought it to an end," write Anti-Flag. After more than a year of challenges, hardships and misfortune for many the world over we are pleased to announce that we are hitting the road again. In the grand scheme of current events this announcement is small but we also take it as an optimistic sign that life is slowly inching out of the pandemic and that gives us a cause to celebrate."

Anti-Flag's fall tour, which includes appearances at Riot Fest , Aftershock and Punk Rock Bowling, has them out with Dog Party, Grumpster, and Oxymorrons on the first leg, including shows in Cleveland, St Louis, Denver, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver and more; the second leg is with Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Doll Skin and includes shows in Buffalo, Toronto, Boston, Asbury Park, NYC, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, a headline Chicago show, and more. Anti-Flag end the tour with ANTIfest in Pittsburgh on November 20 which has Suicide Machines,

Punchline, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin, and Swiss Army also on the lineup. All dates are listed below.

The Los Angeles show is at Lodge Room on October 7 (no Oxymorons), Asbury park is at House of Independents on November 10 and NYC is at Gramercy Theater on November 11. Tickets for those shows, and the whole tour, are on sale now.

The band, who released 20/20 Vision and documentary Beyond the Barricades last year, also write:

These shows will be a celebration of the fact that we have all come through a very hard time and pay respects to those lost over the past year. They will also be a gathering place for all who believe in and support equality, human rights and those who stand against authoritarianism and fascism. In the wake of the past year these issues are front and center which makes our desire to connect with friends allies, and accomplices even greater. There is power in connectivity and knowing that you are not alone. We want everyone who believes that Black Lives Matter, that neo-fascism has no place in this society, that LGBTQ+ people are free to be who they are, that war and war profiteering is morally reprehensible and that capitalism is fucked, to walk away from these shows feeling re-energized for the struggles ahead and to know that they are, indeed, not alone and to keep up the good fight.

Listen to 20/20 Vision, and check out the full list of tour dates, below.

Anti-Flag - 2021 Tour Dates

9/14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme *

9/15 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop *

9/17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest^ – SOLD OUT!

9/18 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag *

9/19 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall *

9/21 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre* w/ TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET *

9/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex *

9/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge *

9/24 Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival^ *

9/26 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Festival^ *

9/29 Dallas, TX – The Loft *

9/30 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live *

10/1 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace *

10/2 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad *

10/4 San Diego, CA – Casbah *

10/5 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room *

10/7 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room -w/o Oxymorrons *

10/8 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone *

10/9 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^ – SOLD OUT

10/10 Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium @ The Catalyst *

10/12 Seattle, WA – El Corazon *

10/13 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre *

10/14 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre *

11/2 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room %

11/3 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground %

11/4 Ottawa, ON – Club SAW %

11/5 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre %

11/6 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground %

11/7 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall %

11/9 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom %

11/10 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents %

11/11 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre %

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore %

11/13 Washington, DC – Black Cat %

11/14 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

11/16 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory %

11/17 Nashville, TN – Exit / In %

11/18 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s %

11/19 Columbus, OH – A&R Bar %

11/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre – ANTIfest* w/ Suicide Machines,

Punchline, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin, Swiss Army

* with DOG PARTY, GRUMPSTER, OXYMORRONS

^ no Dog Party, Grumpster, or Oxymorrons, except Oxymorrons are playing Riot Fest and Aftershock

% with BAD COP/BAD COP, DOLL SKIN