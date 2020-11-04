Anti-Flag release new protest/benefit song ft. Tom Morello, De’Wayne, Marcia of The Skints, Jalise Della Gary

As we await the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, Anti-Flag have released a powerful new song and video, "A Dying Plea Vol. 1," which features Houston rapper/singer De'Wayne, Marcia Richards of UK reggae/punk/ska band The Skints, Jalise Della Gary (Anti-Flag bassist Chris #2's neice), and a guitar solo from Tom Morello. The band says:

The 2020 election has highlighted the heightened divide between so many Americans. It has also clearly defined the unity among the ruling classes, who hand pick and present political candidates who have no intention of challenging an unjust structure of power which protects and enriches the nation’s economic elites.

Their unwillingness to waver on the marginalization, persecution and murder of BIPOC whether by economic isolation, environmental disaster or militarized and racist police forces. Their inability to break from the corporations that buy, sell and trade their policies and platforms allowing them to devour our planet, make us sick and create endless war for the sake of their economies.

With the civic duty of voting behind us and while the world waits to see the electoral outcome, we must turn our attention to the next phases of the work we all need to be doing. Working to hold these people accountable, fighting racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, and all bigotry. The change we seek doesn’t come from presidents, prime ministers or popes. It has historically and will always come from The People.

Our hope is that "A Dying Plea Vol. 1 & 2" serve as a reminder to stay focused on these goals.

Vote. Strike. Boycott. Protest. Win