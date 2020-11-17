Anti-Flag release vol. 2 of new protest/benefit single ft. Tom Morello, Marcia of The Skints & more

Anti-Flag have released the second volume of their protest/benefit single "A Dying Plea," following Vol. 1 from earlier this month. Like Vol. 1, the new one features Tom Morello, Houston rapper/singer De'Wayne, Marcia Richards of UK reggae/punk/ska band The Skints, and Jalise Della Gary (Anti-Flag bassist Chris #2's niece), and this one also features Jordan Montgomery (founder and CEO of Driving While Black Records). Like Vol. 1, all proceeds from this song will benefit four social justice organizations: sisTers Pittsburgh, SARI, Justice LA Now, and My Block, My City, My Hood Chicago.

Anti-Flag's Chris #2 wrote about the song in an op-ed for AltPress. Here's an excerpt:

To say that there is a lot of complexity to the creation of these songs would be an understatement… In times of social change, in the optimism of protest and the inspiration of direct action, Anti-Flag have always looked to work. To find ways to best provide commentary but to also creatively contribute to the tireless and arduous work of social justice. The pandemic has made that process increasingly more difficult and has had us seeking to find what the best use of our band is, of our platform and our art. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, I was talking with my niece (Jálise Della Gary, who appears on “A Dying Plea Vol. 1“), a 13-year-old, young Black girl, seeing the Black Lives Matter movement grow and increasingly becoming activated by things like TikTok. She had mentioned she wanted to work on a song to support and be a part of what is happening around the world. My sister and her fiancé (Jálise’s mother and father) were murdered when she was 11 months old. She lives with my mother in Texas and is at that important moment for any artist when they’re finding who they are and what their voice is. The part she sings in this song is so powerful to me. A 13-year-old asking, “How long must we wait?” Every time I hear it, it shakes me.

Read more at AltPress. Watch the video (directed and produced by Keith Ray and INDECLINE) below.

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane and Pat Thetic also recently joined Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace and Bad Religion's Brian Baker and Greg Graffin in an AltPress cover story about what's next after the election. Laura said, "Hopefully this [will] be a step in the right direction. [We’ll] be able to pressure Biden and the administration to make more positive changes. It seems like you’re buying yourself a breath, really—and that no one should take that for granted if we’re able to push things in a positive direction of Biden getting into office. There is no time to rest."

Pat added, "I expect it to be a train wreck and a lot of things that we’ve never seen before. One thing that we know is that people never give up power easily, and it needs to be wrenched away from them. People like Donald Trump are the quintessential power grabbers. We can’t even conceive of the things that he’s going to try to do to maintain this power." You can read the rest here.

Anti-Flag also recently released 20/20 Division (an expanded edition of January's 20/20 Vision with five new songs), and the new Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag documentary (which we included in our recent list of 45 music documentaries you can stream now). For more on that, we interviewed Justin Sane and director Jon Nix about the film.