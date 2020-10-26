Anti-Flag releasing deluxe edition of ‘2020 Vision,’ share new track “Born to Run”

Anti-Flag released the prophetic 20/20 Vision, one of the year's best punk records, back in January, before so many things that have come to define this year happened. Now, near the end of the year and right before the election, Anti-Flag are releasing a deluxe digital edition of the album, retitled 20/20 Division that features five new and unreleased songs. "The mission hasn't been accomplished yet," say the band. If you pre-save the album through the streaming service of your choice you'll get access to "Born to Run" (not a Springsteen cover) now.

20/20 Division is out digitally Friday (10/30). There's also new documentary Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag, which you can rent now from Amazon, Vimeo and other streaming services. You can watch the trailer for that below and read our interview with the film's director, Jon Nix and frontman Justin Sane, here.

