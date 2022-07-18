Anti-Flag taking ANTIfest on tour, add NJ show w/ Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Catbite, more

Anti-Flag are on tour this summer and fall, and dates include a number of special ANTIfest shows with bigger lineups. They've just announced an ANTIfest at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on October 15, which is also with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones and Catbite. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM.

There are also ANTIfests in Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Toronto, and Anti-Flag are playing The Fest this October, as well. See all their dates below.

ANTI-FLAG - 2022 TOUR DATES

SUN AUG 14 2022 - Bellaria-igea Marina, Italy - Mapo Club

TUE AUG 16 2022 - Steyr, Austria - Kulturhaus Röda

WED AUG 17 2022 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

FRI AUG 19 2022 - Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur

FRI SEP 16 2022 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

SAT SEP 17 2022 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall (ANTIfest)

SUN SEP 18 2022 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

FRI SEP 23 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

SUN SEP 25 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2022

FRI SEP 30 2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

SAT OCT 01 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (ANTIfest)

THU OCT 06 2022 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

FRI OCT 07 2022 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón

SAT OCT 08 2022 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

THU OCT 13 2022 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

FRI OCT 14 2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

SAT OCT 15 2022 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (ANTIfest)

SAT OCT 29 2022 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest 2022

FRI NOV 04 2022 - Chicago, IL - ANTIfest 2022

SAT NOV 05 2022 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

SUN NOV 06 2022 - Silverado, CA - Punk in the Park 2022

SAT NOV 12 2022 - Sherbrooke, QC - Theatre Granada

SUN NOV 13 2022 - Quebec, QC - Impérial Bell

TUE NOV 15 2022 - Joliette, QC - Centre culturel Desjardins

WED NOV 16 2022 - Saguenay, QC - Théâtre du Palais Municipal

FRI NOV 18 2022 - Trois-rivières, QC - Le Cabaret de l'Amphithéâtre Cogeco

SAT NOV 19 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

SUN DEC 04 2022 - Phoenix West Mobile Home Park, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

FRI DEC 09 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

SAT DEC 10 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (ANTIfest)