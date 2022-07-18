Anti-Flag taking ANTIfest on tour, add NJ show w/ Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Catbite, more
Anti-Flag are on tour this summer and fall, and dates include a number of special ANTIfest shows with bigger lineups. They've just announced an ANTIfest at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on October 15, which is also with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones and Catbite. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM.
There are also ANTIfests in Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Toronto, and Anti-Flag are playing The Fest this October, as well. See all their dates below.
ANTI-FLAG - 2022 TOUR DATES
SUN AUG 14 2022 - Bellaria-igea Marina, Italy - Mapo Club
TUE AUG 16 2022 - Steyr, Austria - Kulturhaus Röda
WED AUG 17 2022 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
FRI AUG 19 2022 - Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur
FRI SEP 16 2022 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
SAT SEP 17 2022 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall (ANTIfest)
SUN SEP 18 2022 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
FRI SEP 23 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
SUN SEP 25 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2022
FRI SEP 30 2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
SAT OCT 01 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (ANTIfest)
THU OCT 06 2022 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
FRI OCT 07 2022 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón
SAT OCT 08 2022 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
THU OCT 13 2022 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
FRI OCT 14 2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
SAT OCT 15 2022 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (ANTIfest)
SAT OCT 29 2022 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest 2022
FRI NOV 04 2022 - Chicago, IL - ANTIfest 2022
SAT NOV 05 2022 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary
SUN NOV 06 2022 - Silverado, CA - Punk in the Park 2022
SAT NOV 12 2022 - Sherbrooke, QC - Theatre Granada
SUN NOV 13 2022 - Quebec, QC - Impérial Bell
TUE NOV 15 2022 - Joliette, QC - Centre culturel Desjardins
WED NOV 16 2022 - Saguenay, QC - Théâtre du Palais Municipal
FRI NOV 18 2022 - Trois-rivières, QC - Le Cabaret de l'Amphithéâtre Cogeco
SAT NOV 19 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
SUN DEC 04 2022 - Phoenix West Mobile Home Park, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
FRI DEC 09 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
SAT DEC 10 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (ANTIfest)