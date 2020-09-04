anti-racism punk/metal Bandcamp benefit comp ft. Thou, War On Women, Sunn O))) & more out now
Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy isn't the only stacked Bandcamp compilation that benefits a good cause out for today's Bandcamp fundraiser. There's also the metal/punk/etc comp Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives, which was organized by Racetraitor’s Mani Mostofi, benefits The Movement for Black Lives (as the title implies), and features Thou (Bad Religion cover), War On Women, Modern Life Is War, Sunn O))), Burn, Primitive Man, END, SECT, Racetraitor, Xibalba, Amygdala, All Torn Up! (ft. Stza Crack), Cult Leader, Terminal Nation, Dawn Ray'd, Vile Creature, Ache, Kaonashi, Jesus Piece, Neckbeard Deathcamp, Misery Signals, Rwake, La Armada, Rough Francis, Chepang, The 1865 (Minor Threat cover), Disembodied, Cloud Rat, Extinction AD, Many Blessings, and lots more.
It's out now and you can purchase it HERE and stream it below.
Full tracklist:
1. Minority Threat - Punk Politics
2. Chepang - Gaida Taskar Chutkeli
3. Amygdala - Where Have All the Windows Gone
4. Thou - Kerosene
5. The 1865 - Filler
6. Modern Life is War - End Times Dub (Urian Hackney at the Controls)
7. Disembodied - Seven Stitches (Live)
8. Terminal Nation - Cop Drop 2020
9. Cloud Rat - Screen Door
10. Xibalba - La Injustica
11. Sunn 0))) - Dream Canyon
12. Burn - Mountain
13. Primitive Man - Tired
14. Racetraitor - Zoropsidae
15. Dawn Ray'd - Black Cloth (Live)
16. Kaonashi - Look Like Me (Alternative Press Diss)
17. Vile Creature - Apathy Took Helm!
18. Hive - Most Vicious Animal
19. Jesus Piece - Oppressor (Live)
20. Cold Shoulder - Primitive
21. Misery Signals - River King
22. Rwake - Infinince
23. Changeling - Destroy Habituated Suffering
24. La Armada - Plagued
25. Rough Francis - Panthers in the Night
26. War On Women - Anarcha
27. End - Usurper (Live at Saint Vitus)
28. Solarized - Magazines
29. Cult Leader - Kurdistan
30. Sect - Curfew (Remix)
31. Ache - Shell Shock (Live)
32. Rebelmatic - Survival Gathering
33. Extinction AD - 1992
34. White Phosphorus - 226
35. With War - Scorched Earth (Live)
36. MAAFA - Welfare
37. Dog Years - Fingers to Lips
38. Exit Strategy - Swallow Teeth
39. Redbait - To Destroy / Knife Fight (Live)
40. Absolution - Not This Time ( Urian Hackney Mix)
41. All Torn Up! (featuring Stza Crack) - Legalized Genocide
42. Cue Ball - Record Scratch
43. Thorns of Reality - Anthistemi
44. Many Blessings - Enemies I Will Never Forgive
45. Neckbeard Deathcamp - MAGAphobe
46. Bovice - Fatal Fury
