Anti-vaxxers (Ricky Schroder included) protested Foo Fighters’ CA show

Ahead of Foo Fighters' show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, the venue's first full-capacity music event (with a fully vaccinated audience) in over a year, the band played an intimate warm-up show at Angora Hills, CA's Canyon Club on Tuesday night (6/15). Like the MSG show, you had to prove you'd been fully vaccinated against COVID to attend, a stipulation that raised the ire of anti-vaxxers. A group of them actually descended upon Canyon Club in person on Tuesday, Variety reports, holding signs that read "Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back" and "event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed."

Seen among the protestors was former child star and anti-masker Ricky Schroder, who Variety points out had posted about Foo Fighters on his Facebook on Sunday (6/13), writing, "Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Fool."

Representatives for Schroder didn't respond to Variety's request for comment.

Another protestor, Shannon Kroner, wrote on Instagram, "@foofighters and @canyonagoura held a discriminatory 'VACCINATED ONLY' show tonight at the Canyon Club in Agoura! Guess what!? An employee of the Canyon club came out and apologized saying their hands were tied but they supported our voice. The sheriffs department was with us and said that if they weren’t in uniform they’d be standing with us! And the best one, I spoke with one of the Foo Fighter’s roadies who thanked me personally for being there and speaking up and said he did it agree with the Foo Fighter’s policy to discriminate against others! ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS THE SEGREGATION AND DISCRIMINATION OF PEOPLE OF ANY KIND ARE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY!! Someone was wearing a Rage Against the Machine shirt and i called him out and told him if he complies with a 'vaccinated only' concert he needs to get rid of that shirt because he is part of the machine! Anyone who allows for the segregation of anyone is on the wrong side of history!!!"

See more pictures of the protestors below.