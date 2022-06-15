Antigama announce first album in 7 years, ‘Whiteout’ (watch the “Holy Hand” video)

Polish grind vets Antigama have announced their first album since 2015's The Insolent, Whiteout, due July 15 via Selfmadegod Records (pre-order). It's their first in seven years and eighth overall, and new single "Holy Hand" finds them sounding as crushing as ever. It's less grind and more thrashy hardcore, but whatever you call it, it rips. Check out the video (created by Chariot Of Black Moth) below.

Tracklist

1. Undeterminate

2. Debt Pool

3. Holy Hand

4. Dust Farm

5. Disasters

6. Unclear Conversions

7. Align

8. Muteness

9. Hindrance

10. The Howler

11. 2222