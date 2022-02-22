Anxious added to Boston Manor/Higher Power tour
Boston Manor are touring North America this spring with Higher Power and Trash Boat, and that lineup just got even more appealing with the addition of Anxious. Dates begin in Toronto on April 4 and wrap up in Pittsburgh on May 9, including an NYC show at Gramercy Theater on April 8. See all dates below.
Before those shows, Anxious will be out supporting Knuckle Puck alongside Hot Mulligan and Meet Me @ The Altar, stopping in NYC on March 13 at Irving Plaza.
Anxious released their debut album Little Green House in January (order it on violet vinyl).
BOSTON MANOR / TRASH BOAT / HIGHER POWER / ANXIOUS: 2022 TOUR
April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
April 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
April 7 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
April 8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
April 10 – Baltimore, MA - Ottobar
April 12 - North Carolina - Blind Tiger
April 13 - Orlando, FL - Abbey
April 14 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 15 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
April 16 – Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
April 18 – Dallas, TX - Dada
April 19 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 20 – Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!
April 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel
April 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge
April 24 - Orange County, CA - Chain Reaction
April 26 – Berkley, CA - Cornerstone
April 28 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 29 – Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater
April 30 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne
May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
May 3 – Denver, CO -Marquis
May 4 – Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
May 6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 7 – Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
May 8 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland
May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird