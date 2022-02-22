Anxious added to Boston Manor/Higher Power tour

Boston Manor are touring North America this spring with Higher Power and Trash Boat, and that lineup just got even more appealing with the addition of Anxious. Dates begin in Toronto on April 4 and wrap up in Pittsburgh on May 9, including an NYC show at Gramercy Theater on April 8. See all dates below.

Before those shows, Anxious will be out supporting Knuckle Puck alongside Hot Mulligan and Meet Me @ The Altar, stopping in NYC on March 13 at Irving Plaza.

Anxious released their debut album Little Green House in January (order it on violet vinyl).

BOSTON MANOR / TRASH BOAT / HIGHER POWER / ANXIOUS: 2022 TOUR

April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

April 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 7 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

April 10 – Baltimore, MA - Ottobar

April 12 - North Carolina - Blind Tiger

April 13 - Orlando, FL - Abbey

April 14 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 15 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 16 – Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

April 18 – Dallas, TX - Dada

April 19 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 20 – Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

April 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel

April 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge

April 24 - Orange County, CA - Chain Reaction

April 26 – Berkley, CA - Cornerstone

April 28 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 29 – Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater

April 30 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

May 3 – Denver, CO -Marquis

May 4 – Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 7 – Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

May 8 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland

May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird