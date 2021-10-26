Anxious announce debut LP ‘Little Green House” (exclusive color vinyl pre-order & new video)

We've teamed with Anxious on an exclusive "bone inside green" vinyl variant of their debut album 'Little Green House.' Pre-order yours now.

Connecticut hardcore-informed emo band Anxious recently signed to Run For Cover and released the new single "Call From You," and now they've finally announced their anticipated debut album. It's called Little Green House, it was recorded by Chris Teti of fellow CT band TWIABP, and it features guest vocals by Pat Flynn of Fiddlehead/Have Heart (on "Let Me") and Brooklyn singer/songwriter Stella Branstool (on album closer "You When You're Gone"). It arrives January 21 via Run For Cover.

With the pandemic putting a stop to Anxious' 2020 touring plans, they spent a lot more time on the record than they originally planned, were able to re-assess and re-record parts, and the result is a big leap from their 2019, Triple B Records-released EP Never Better. You could hear it on recent single "Call From You," and even moreso on the just-released "In April," which channels all the energy of the hardcore scene that birthed Anxious but mixes it with sweet, yearning melodies and soaring vocal harmonies that reach far beyond punk and hardcore. It's one of the best songs we've heard from this band yet, and it feels like a breath of fresh air for emo in general. Listen and watch the Chris Tharp-directed video below.

We're thrilled to be teaming up with Anxious on an exclusive "bone inside green" vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies and only available in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

Anxious will also be touring with likeminded band Koyo in November, followed by a few shows opening for Seahaven, including shows at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on December 1 (tickets) and Asbury Park's House of Independents on December 2 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Artwork, tracklist, and videos for both singles are below too. The album also includes "More Than A Letter," which Anxious released an acoustic version of on a 7" on Triple B Records earlier this year, backed by an acoustic version of "Please Not Now" from Never Better. Order that on limited-to-300 clear swamp green vinyl in our store too.

Anxious also share two members with One Step Closer, who released their own great debut LP This Place You Know on Run For Cover earlier this year. Read our interview with them and pick up their new album on white vinyl.

Tracklist

1. Your One Way Street

2. In April

3. Growing Up Song

4. More Than A Letter

5. Wayne

6. Speechless

7. Let Me

8. Call From You

9. Afternoon

10. You When You're Gone

Anxious -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/01 Washington DC @ Pie Shop ^

11/03 Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^

11/04 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 505 ^

11/05 St. Petersburg, FL @ Studio 69 ^

11/06 Jascksonville, FL @ Justice Pub ^

11/07 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory ^

11/09 Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom ^

11/10 Dallas, TX @ Ruins ^

11/12 Mesa, AZ @ The Underground ^

11/13 Fullerton, CA @ Programme ^

11/14 Long Beach, CA @ Supply & Demand ^

11/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen ^

11/16 Cupertino, CA @ X Bar ^

11/17 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social ^

11/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive ^

11/20 Denver, CO @ TBA ^

11/21 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar ^

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

11/24 Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls ^

11/30 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

12/01 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

12/02 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

12/03 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church *

^ w/ Koyo

* w/ Seahaven