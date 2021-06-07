Anxious & Enumclaw opening select dates of Nothing / Frankie Rose tour

Heavy shoegazers Nothing recently announced a tour with Frankie Rose, and that great double bill just turned into a great quadruple bill. Two very promising young bands, Connecticut emo/hardcore band Anxious and Tacoma, WA indie rock band Enumclaw, will open select dates.

Both bands will be on the Brooklyn show, which happens 10/15 at Elsewhere (tickets). Updated dates are listed below.

Anxious recently released an acoustic 7" and they've got a full-length album on the way. They previewed some of the new songs when they performed on our livestream show in May and they sounded great.

Enumclaw recently released their very promising debut EP Jimbo Demo.

Listen to all four bands below...

NOTHING - 2021 US Fall Headline Tour Dates:

Oct 13 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair

Oct 14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct 17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Oct 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Oct 21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct 23 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Oct 24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Oct 25 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Oct 30 San Diego, CA @ Cashbah

Oct 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Nov 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Nov 04 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

Nov 06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Nov 07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Nov 09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Nov 11 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Nov 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Nov 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

--

28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs: