Anxious & Enumclaw opening select dates of Nothing / Frankie Rose tour
Heavy shoegazers Nothing recently announced a tour with Frankie Rose, and that great double bill just turned into a great quadruple bill. Two very promising young bands, Connecticut emo/hardcore band Anxious and Tacoma, WA indie rock band Enumclaw, will open select dates.
Both bands will be on the Brooklyn show, which happens 10/15 at Elsewhere (tickets). Updated dates are listed below.
Anxious recently released an acoustic 7" and they've got a full-length album on the way. They previewed some of the new songs when they performed on our livestream show in May and they sounded great.
Enumclaw recently released their very promising debut EP Jimbo Demo.
Listen to all four bands below...
NOTHING - 2021 US Fall Headline Tour Dates:
Oct 13 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair
Oct 14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct 17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Oct 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club
Oct 21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Oct 23 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Oct 24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
Oct 25 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Oct 30 San Diego, CA @ Cashbah
Oct 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Nov 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Nov 04 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Nov 06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Nov 07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Nov 09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Nov 11 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Nov 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Nov 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
