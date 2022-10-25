Anxious let their Beach Boys influences shine on new song “Where You Been”

Anxious recently followed their great 2022 debut album Little Green House with the new song "Sunsign," and now they've shared a second new single, "Where You Been." Like "Sunsign," "Where You Been" was produced by Long Island emo scene veteran Mike Sapone, and this one really finds Anxious embracing their love of The Beach Boys without toning down the power of their hardcore-informed roots. It's one of their prettiest, catchiest songs yet, and it really finds Anxious continuing to carve their own path. Vocalist Grady Allen says:

'Where You Been' focuses on my anxiety around not seeing my family enough due to the fact that I’m gone so often touring. I have this sinking feeling that I should be trying to do more when I’m home to make everyone feel appreciated--but it’s often easier said than done. I think ultimately my family is very understanding. The chorus is supposed to be the voice of my dad saying “don’t worry it’s fine”--so a lot of the song focuses more on MY perception that I’m not doing enough.

Anxious are on tour now with Oso Oso and M.A.G.S., and they'll hit Brooklyn on November 11 at Warsaw. They also have a home state show in Connecticut with Arm’s Length, Restraining Order, and Wreckage after the tour ends. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Little Green House on green & violet butterfly vinyl.

Anxious -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 25, 2022 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *

Oct. 26, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park *

Oct. 27, 2022 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Oct. 28, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

Oct. 30, 2022 Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge & Stage *

Oct. 31, 2022 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW *

Nov. 2, 2022 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

Nov. 3, 2022 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

Nov. 4, 2022 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

Nov. 5, 2022 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

Nov. 6, 2022 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

Nov. 8, 2022 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House Downtown *

Nov. 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Nov. 10, 2022 Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Nov. 11, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

Nov. 12, 2022 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

Nov. 25, 2022 New Haven, CT @ State House ^

* w/ Oso Oso, M.A.G.S.

^ w/ Arm’s Length, Restraining Order, Wreckage