Anxious share new song, touring with Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan & Meet Me @ The Altar

Connecticut emo band Anxious have shared the third single from their anticipated debut album Little Green House (following "In April," which we named one of the best punk songs of October). The new single, "Growing Up Song," is yet another emo anthem that sounds big, bright, and clean without abandoning Anxious' hardcore-infused grit, and its hook is powered by the soaring dual vocals and harmonies of lead singer Grady Allen and guitarist Dante Melucci. Speaking about the song, Dante says:

"Growing Up Song" is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay.

"Growing Up Song" comes with a video that plays off the song's theme with some very funny use of aging technology, and you can check it out below.

Anxious also announced a lengthy 2022 tour opening for Knuckle Puck alongside Hot Mulligan and Meet Me @ The Altar. That stacked bill hits NYC on March 13 at Irving Plaza (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Little Green House comes out 1/21 via Run For Cover, and you can pre-order it on limited edition "cream inside green" vinyl, exclusively in our stores.

Knuckle Puck also just released a new song, and you can hear that below too...

Anxious -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

02/11 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

02/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity *

02/13 Kansas City, KS @ Granada *

02/15 Denver, CO @ Gothic *

02/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex *

02/18 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial *

02/19 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

02/20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

02/22 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades *

02/23 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

02/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

02/25 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

02/26 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

02/28 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

03/1 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/3 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

03/4 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

03/5 Tampa, Florida @ Orpheum *

03/6 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

03/8 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

03/9 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts *

03/10 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

03/11 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

03/13 Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland *

03/14 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

03/16 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

03/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/18 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

* w/ Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar