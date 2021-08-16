Anxious sign to Run For Cover, release new single “Call From You”

Connecticut's Anxious have been talking about their anticipated debut album for a while, and though most details are still TBA, they did just release a new single from it and they revealed that they've signed to Run For Cover (who also recently signed related band One Step Closer). The new song is called "Call From You," and it marks a clear progression from their very promising 2019, Triple B Records-released EP Never Better.

Anxious always straddled the line between emo and hardcore, and "Call From You" finds them really showing off a more complex melodic side and cleaner production (courtesy of Chris Teti of fellow Connecticut band TWIABP), and they're able to do so without losing their gritty hardcore edge. Vocalist Grady Allen says:

I like 'Call From You' because I think it’s a synthesis of both what the band has done before and new things we are experimenting with. The entire thing is unapologetically melodic-maybe even poppy-but still maintains some of the roughness I think the band has always embodied, at least in my opinion. With this song we were really focused on dynamics: the drums are propelling and heavy, the guitar is low and intense, but the vocals are softer and understated. I think all these components intersect in a really cool way. Lyrically this song was really interesting to write. It’s not about an event or a singular problem-it focuses more on a broad issue I have with communicating with other people. I have a real tendency to stress over every conversation and interaction I have and tend to fret that I have said something completely stupid/wrong/uninteresting. In the song I tried to attack both side of the issue: recognizing that these anxieties are ridiculous and probably misguided BUT also overwhelmingly real feeling and hard to avoid.

"Call From You" is also being released as a limited illustrated lyric book 7" with artwork from Kelly Pousette (a one-time pressing of 500 copies). Pre-order that here and watch the video below.

Anxious also just debuted the more aggressive new song "The Long Spring" on Triple B's America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation, and earlier this year they put out the acoustic song "More Than A Letter."

They're also opening part of Nothing's tour, alongside Frankie Rose and Enumclaw, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere on October 15 (tickets).

Anxious -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/13 Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair *

10/14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

* w/ Nothing, Frankie Rose

# w/ Nothing, Frankie Rose, Enumclaw