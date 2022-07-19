Aoife Nessa Frances announces new album, shares “Way To Say Goodbye”

Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances has an album upcoming from her new label home. Protector is due October 28 via Partisan. With the album announcement comes the release of single and music video "Way To Say Goodbye." The track, an achingly sad love song, is what Aoife calls "a song about endings and a new beginning." The video ups the dark tone of "Way To Say Goodbye." Director Ellius Grace says, "This video is an allegory, a physical journey which embodies the emotional ones that many of us have experienced in our lives. This story is about realizing when someone you love needs to find their own path, no matter how much you want to help them get there." Watch it below.

Protector is Aoife Nessa Frances's sophomore album, following 2020's Land of No Junction. She started writing Protector after moving to rural Ireland, away from city life in Dublin and recorded it with a full band, including strings and clarinet. She says, "Writing and recording this album was a spiritual experience. I experienced love for my family on a level I didn’t know existed, while slowly putting myself back together and watching the "protector" in me grow much bigger. Protector acknowledges the part of myself that steers me towards a brighter path."

Aoife will be touring, both headlining shows and opening for Destroyer across the UK, US, Canada, and Europe through the end of the year. She'll play an NYC show with Indigo Sparke on December 1 at Brooklyn's Union Pool. Tickets for the North American tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed, along with the album art and track list for Protector, below.

Aoife Nessa Frances 'Protector' loading...

Protector

1. Way To Say Goodbye

2. This Still Life

3. Emptiness Follows

4. Chariot

5. Back To Earth

6. Only Child

7. Soft Lines

8. Day Out Of Time

Aoife Nessa Frances - 2022 Tour Dates

7/15 - Dublin, IE @ IMMA Summer Party

7/30 - Kendal, UK @ Kendal Calling

9/21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso^

9/23 - Lund, SE @ Mejeriet^

9/24 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan^

9/25 - Oslo, NO @ Bla^

9/26 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega^

9/29 - Berlin, DE @ Lido^

9/30 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude9^

10/01 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik^

10/02 - Lucerne, CH @ Subpol^

10/05 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur^

10/06 - Metz, FR @ Les Trinitaires^

10/07 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain^

10/08 - Ghent, BE @ C Mine^

10/09 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix^

11/01 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/02 - Manchester, UK @ Castle Hotel

11/03 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

11/04 - Todmorden, UK @ Golden Lion

11/05 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/08 - London, UK @ Moth Club

11/09 - Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

11/11 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

11/13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/15 - Limoges, FR @ Le Phare

11/16 - Paris, FR @ Les Femmes s’en Mêlent Festival

11/17 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

11/18 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/19 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

11/20 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

11/21 - Milan, IT @ ARCI BELLEZZA

11/23 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

11/24 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans

11/25 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans, Upstairs

11/26 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

11/27 - Cork, IE @ Quiet Lights Festival, Coughlans Bar

11/29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd#

11/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's#

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool#

12/2 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Club (Upstairs)#

12/3 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz#

12/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake#

12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout#

12/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset#

12/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios#

12/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill#

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers#

^= supporting Destroyer

#= with Indigo Sparke