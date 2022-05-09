Aoife Nessa Frances signs to Partisan, shares new single, touring w/ Alex Cameron

Irish singer Aoife Nessa Frances has signed to Partisan, who will release her new album later this year. Details on that are still to be revealed, but she has just shared new single "Emptiness Follows," a gorgeous song resplendent in horns, harps and mellotron. "‘Emptiness Follows’ is about the intimacy and deep emotional connection of friendship," says Aoife. "The song captures these moments — the water as the weight of the emotional connection we share, the small details we remember ‘the shape sits beneath your earlobe’. The movement and colour of the music, the harp constantly flowing throughout, are emphasising a profound importance in acknowledging an eternal kind of love. I wanted my voice to be close and up front and vulnerable like Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Histoire de Melody Nelson’."

You can watch the video for "Emptiness Follows," which was directed by Zoe Greenway, and listen to an alternate version of the song, below.

Aoife toured with New Pornographers last year, recently wrapped up dates with The Weather Station, and is currently on tour in North America opening for Alex Cameron; those dates wrap up in NYC at Webster Hall on May 21. She'll also open on Destroyer's upcoming European tour. All dates are listed below.

Aoife Nessa Frances - 2022 Tour Dates

7 MAY 2022 / US / Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall ^

8 MAY 2022 / US / Indianapolis, IN / The Vogue ^

9 MAY 2022 / US / Detroit, MI / El Club ^

12 MAY 2022 / CA / Toronto, ON / The Axis Club ^

13 MAY 2022 / CA / Montreal, QBC / Ausgang Plaza ^

14 MAY 2022 / US / Winooski, VT / Waking Windows

15 MAY 2022 / US / New Haven, CT / Space Ballroom ^

17 MAY 2022 / US / Boston, MA / The Sinclair ^

18 MAY 2022 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Johnny Brenda’s ^

19 MAY 2022 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Johnny Brenda’s ^

20 MAY 2022 / US / Washington, DC / Black Cat ^

21 MAY 2022 / US / New York, NY / Webster Hall ^

11 JUN 2022 / IE / Wicklow / Beyond the Pale

21 SEP 2022 / NL / Amsterdam / Paradiso &

23 SEP 2022 / SE / Lund / Mejeriet &

24 SEP 2022 / SE / Stockholm / Slaktkyrkan &

25 SEP 2022 / NO / Oslo / Bla &

26 SEP 2022 / DK / Copenhagen / Vega &

29 SEP 2022 / DE / Berlin / Lido &

30 SEP 2022 / DE / Cologne / Gebaude9 &

1 OCT 2022 / CH / Zurich / Rote Fabrik &

2 OCT 2022 / CH / Lucerne / Subpol &

5 OCT 2022 / DE / Schorndorf / Manufaktur &

6 OCT 2022 / FR / Metz / Les Trinitaires &

7 OCT 2022 / FR / Paris / Petit Bain &

8 OCT 2022 / BE / Ghent / C Mine &

9 OCT 2022 / BE / Antwerp / Trix &

01 NOV 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

02 NOV 2022 / UK / Manchester / Castle Hotel

03 NOV 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Nice n Sleazy

04 NOV 2022 / UK / Todmorden / Golden Lion

05 NOV 2022 / UK / Nottingham / Rough Trade

06 NOV 2022 / UK / Bristol / Rough Trade

08 NOV 2022 / UK / London / Moth Club

09 NOV 2022 / UK / Brighton / Prince Albert

11 NOV 2022 / BE / Brussels / Botanique

15 NOV 2022 / FR / Limoges / Le Phare

16 NOV 2022 / FR / Paris / Les Femmes s’en Mêlent Festival

17 NOV 2022 / DE / Cologne / Blue Shell

18 NOV 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Molotow

19 NOV 2022 / DE / Berlin / Prachtwerk

24 NOV 2022 / IE / Dublin / Whelans

25 NOV 2022 / IE / Limerick / Dolans, Upstairs

26 NOV 2022 / IE / Galway / Roisin Dubh

27 NOV 2022 / IE / Cork / Quiet Lights Festival, Coughlans Bar

supporting Alex Cameron (^)

supporting Destroyer (&)