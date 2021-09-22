APES team with Will Putney & Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker for new EP (watch the “Cornwall” video)

Quebec metal band APES will release a new EP, Lullabies For Eternal Sleep, on January 7 via Translation Loss (pre-order). The album was written and recorded during COVID-19 lockdown with producer Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, etc) and it features noise contributions from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. We're premiering lead single "Cornwall," a punishing fusion of black metal, metallic hardcore, and grindcore. The band says:

The song’s lyrics are about disillusionment and disappointment with our world, and forsaking expectations — themes that were inspired both by the pandemic and our pessimistic outlook on everything. We are proud to release what we think is our most brutal and best material yet! We’re definitely stoked to now be part of the Translation Loss family — a passionate and supportive label that puts out beautiful records. We wrote and recorded the LFES EP during a full pandemic lockdown, so the whole process was a bit more isolated and unusual. In spite of this, our motivation and energy were very high, and you can definitely hear it on the record. We’re also grateful for many great collaborations in the making of this recording. Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell) glued the whole thing together with distressing drone sounds, and producer Will Putney delivered a powerful and punishing mix. This recording definitely takes everything up a notch for APES, and we could not be happier with the results!

The blackened song comes with a well-matched video made by Frank Appache. Check it out right here:

Tracklist

1. Cornwall

2. Devour

3. No Will To Live

4. Sore