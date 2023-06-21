Aphex Twin announces new EP – listen to “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Aphex Twin will release the Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 EP -- his first proper release in five years -- on July 28 via Warp. You can check out "Blackbox Life Recorder 21f" now, which features many of Richard D. James' glitchy trademarks but is almost poppy, with an infectious, danceable beat that never flies off the rails. Watch the trippy visualizer by Weirdcore below.

The EP was teased at Aphex Twin's performance at Sonar 2023 in Barcelona last week, as well as on posters with QR codes that went up in Los Angeles yesterday. If you scanned the code it led you to augmented reality app YXBoZXh0d2lu that features Aphex Twin music set to an animation.

Aphex Twin will headline London's Field Day festival in August.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760

1. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

2. zin2 test5

3. in a room7 F760

4. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]