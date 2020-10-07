Aphex Twin logo teasers posted by Novation

"Novation Digital Music Systems Ltd. is a British musical equipment manufacturer, founded in 1992 by Ian Jannaway and Mark Thompson as Novation Electronic Music Systems. Today the company specializes in MIDI controllers with and without keyboards, both analog and virtual analog performance synthesizers, grid-based performance controllers, and audio interfaces." [Wikipedia]

Novation, who as Pitchfork points out have worked with Aphex Twin in the past, have posted a teaser to Instagram that contains four pictures of posters that contain the Aphex Twin logo, with the caption:

"LA // Berlin // Bristol // London

•••

More info incoming:

20.10.20

•••

#WeAreNovation

They've got our attention!