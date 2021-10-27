Apollo Brown & Stalley announce new album ‘Blacklight,’ share “Humble Wins”

Ohio rapper Stalley has teamed up with most of the most consistently great producers in underground rap, Apollo Brown, for the collaborative album Blacklight, due November 19 via Mello Music Group. It features songs with Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick, and the first single is "Humble Wins," which finds Stalley spitting venom over a neck-snapping, soul-infused beat from Apollo Brown. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Hidden

2. Blacklight

3. Love Me, Love Me Not (feat. Skyzoo)

4. No Monsters

5. We Outside

6. Humble Wins

7. Breathe

8. Lost Angels

9. Catch Up

10. Bobby Bonilla (feat. Joell Ortiz)

11. The Realest

12. Broad Spectrum

13. Stay Low

14. What The Hook Gon Be

15. Omari's Lament (feat. Omari Hardwick)

--

