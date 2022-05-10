Apple discontinues last remaining iPod

It was a good run. Apple announced today that it was discontinuing the iPod Touch, the last of the iPod line to still be in production. It's being phased out -- the current 7th generation model will be the last -- as Apple says it's a redundant product with all the iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and HomePod Minis out there. If you haven't thought about the iPod Touch in a while, it was basically an iPhone without cell service.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in a statement, "and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Apple launched the original iPod on October 2001, the iPod Mini in 2004, the iPod Mini and iPod Nano in 2005, and the iPod Touch in 2007, which was the same year they launched the iPhone. Apple discontinued the original scroll-wheel iPod Classic in 2014 and the Shuffle and Nano followed in 2017.

Watch some classic iPod commercials, featuring songs by Feist, CSS and more, below.