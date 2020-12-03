Apple Music & Shazam’s most streamed songs & albums of 2020
Apple Music has released its year-end stats for 2020. You might think things might line up with Spotify's lists, but not quite. Roddy Ricch had both their most-streamed song ("The Box") and album (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial). Spotify's #1 song (The Weekend's "Blinding Lights") was Apple Music's #2, and their #1 album (Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG) came in at #10 on Apple Music's year-end chart. "The Box" was also the 7th most popular song on TikTok.
Rounding out the Top 5 songs after Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd are Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" (ft. Roddy Ricch), and Future's "Life is Good" (ft. Drake).
As for albums, the Top 5 also includes Lil Baby's My Turn, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake - LUV vs. The World 2, and Summer Walker's Over It.
Apple Music also sent out Shazam year end data, and their most Shazamed song was Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," followed by SAINt JHN's "Roses (Imanbek Remix)," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Topic & A7S's "Breaking Me," and Regard's "Ride it." They also included where Apple's top songs were first Shazamed -- for example, Roddy Ricch's "The Box" was first searched in St. Cloud, MN.
Apple also shared their list of most-read lyrics, led by Cardi B's "WAP," followed by Tones And I's "Dance Monkey," YOASOBI's "夜に駆ける," Roddy Ricch's "The Box," and Official HIGE DANdism's "Pretender."
Check out the Apple Music's Top 25 Songs, Albums, Lyrics and Shazamed Songs, below.
Apple Music - Top 25 Songs of 2020
The Box - Roddy Ricch, Song was first Shazamed in St. Cloud, MN, USA
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd, Paris, France
Dance Monkey - Tones And I, Düsseldorf, Germany
ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby, Cleveland, OH, USA
Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future, Houston, TX, USA
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa, Adana, Turkey
Circles - Post Malone, Sisak, Croatia
everything I wanted - Billie Eilish, Moscow, Russia
Woah - Lil Baby, Phoenix, AZ, USA
Ballin’ - Roddy Ricch & Mustard, Houston, TX, USA
ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas, Lubbock, TX, USA
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM - Travis Scott, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
High Fashion (feat. Mustard) - Roddy Ricch, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi, Chicago, IL, USA
bad guy - Billie Eilish, Shenzhen, China
Toosie Slide - Drake, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
BOP - DaBaby, St. Louis, MO, USA
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles, New York, NY, USA
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B, Cascavel, Brazil
Bandit - Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Helsinki, Finland
Memories - Maroon 5, Paris, France
Intentions (feat. Quavo) - Justin Bieber, Mexico City, Mexico
Adore You - Harry Styles, San Francisco, CA, USA
Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez, Goteborg, Sweden
Apple Music - Top 25 Albums of 2020
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
My Turn - Lil Baby
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke
Eternal Atake - LUV vs. The World 2 - Lil Uzi Vert
Over It - Summer Walker
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
AI YoungBoy 2 - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
KIRK - DaBaby
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
Fine Line - Harry Styles
BLAME IT ON BABY - DaBaby
Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
After Hours - The Weeknd
Pray 4 Love - Rod Wave
Dark Lane Demo Tapes - Drake
ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
Scorpion - Drake
WUNNA - Gunna
Ghetto Gospel - Rod Wave
Artist 2.0 - A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Changes - Justin Bieber
A Love Letter to You 4 - Trippie Redd
What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
Apple Music - Top 25 Most-Read Lyrics of 2020
WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
Dance Monkey - Tones And I
夜に駆ける - YOASOBI
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Pretender - Official HIGE DANdism
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé) - Megan Thee Stallion
everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
香水 - 瑛人
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) - Eminem
bad guy - Billie Eilish
I LOVE… - Official HIGE DANdism
白日 - King Gnu
Say So - Doja Cat
Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby
Circles - Post Malone
Memories - Maroon 5
Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez
紅蓮華 - LiSA
Toosie Slide - Drake
Intentions (feat. Quavo) - Justin Bieber
Top 25 Shazamed Songs
Dance Monkey - Tones And I
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Breaking Me - Topic & A7S
Ride It - Regard
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Memories - Maroon 5
Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Falling - Trevor Daniel
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
death bed (feat. beabadoobee) [coffee for your head] - Powfu
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Say So - Doja Cat
Jerusalema - Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode
Circles - Post Malone
The Box - Roddy Ricch
everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
Lose Control - Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys
ily (i love you baby [feat. Emilee]) - Surf Mesa
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Supalonely - BENEE Feat. Gus Dapperton
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch
MAMACITA - Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
Banana (DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix) - Conkarah Feat. Shaggy