Apple Music & Shazam’s most streamed songs & albums of 2020

Apple Music has released its year-end stats for 2020. You might think things might line up with Spotify's lists, but not quite. Roddy Ricch had both their most-streamed song ("The Box") and album (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial). Spotify's #1 song (The Weekend's "Blinding Lights") was Apple Music's #2, and their #1 album (Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG) came in at #10 on Apple Music's year-end chart. "The Box" was also the 7th most popular song on TikTok.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs after Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd are Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" (ft. Roddy Ricch), and Future's "Life is Good" (ft. Drake).

As for albums, the Top 5 also includes Lil Baby's My Turn, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake - LUV vs. The World 2, and Summer Walker's Over It.

Apple Music also sent out Shazam year end data, and their most Shazamed song was Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," followed by SAINt JHN's "Roses (Imanbek Remix)," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Topic & A7S's "Breaking Me," and Regard's "Ride it." They also included where Apple's top songs were first Shazamed -- for example, Roddy Ricch's "The Box" was first searched in St. Cloud, MN.

Apple also shared their list of most-read lyrics, led by Cardi B's "WAP," followed by Tones And I's "Dance Monkey," YOASOBI's "夜に駆ける," Roddy Ricch's "The Box," and Official HIGE DANdism's "Pretender."

Check out the Apple Music's Top 25 Songs, Albums, Lyrics and Shazamed Songs, below.

Apple Music - Top 25 Songs of 2020

The Box - Roddy Ricch, Song was first Shazamed in St. Cloud, MN, USA

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd, Paris, France

Dance Monkey - Tones And I, Düsseldorf, Germany

ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby, Cleveland, OH, USA

Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future, Houston, TX, USA

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa, Adana, Turkey

Circles - Post Malone, Sisak, Croatia

everything I wanted - Billie Eilish, Moscow, Russia

Woah - Lil Baby, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Ballin’ - Roddy Ricch & Mustard, Houston, TX, USA

ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas, Lubbock, TX, USA

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM - Travis Scott, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

High Fashion (feat. Mustard) - Roddy Ricch, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi, Chicago, IL, USA

bad guy - Billie Eilish, Shenzhen, China

Toosie Slide - Drake, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

BOP - DaBaby, St. Louis, MO, USA

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles, New York, NY, USA

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B, Cascavel, Brazil

Bandit - Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Helsinki, Finland

Memories - Maroon 5, Paris, France

Intentions (feat. Quavo) - Justin Bieber, Mexico City, Mexico

Adore You - Harry Styles, San Francisco, CA, USA

Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez, Goteborg, Sweden

Apple Music - Top 25 Albums of 2020

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

My Turn - Lil Baby

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke

Eternal Atake - LUV vs. The World 2 - Lil Uzi Vert

Over It - Summer Walker

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

AI YoungBoy 2 - YoungBoy Never Broke Again

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish

KIRK - DaBaby

YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

Fine Line - Harry Styles

BLAME IT ON BABY - DaBaby

Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD

After Hours - The Weeknd

Pray 4 Love - Rod Wave

Dark Lane Demo Tapes - Drake

ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

Scorpion - Drake

WUNNA - Gunna

Ghetto Gospel - Rod Wave

Artist 2.0 - A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Changes - Justin Bieber

A Love Letter to You 4 - Trippie Redd

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs

Apple Music - Top 25 Most-Read Lyrics of 2020

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

Dance Monkey - Tones And I

夜に駆ける - YOASOBI

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Pretender - Official HIGE DANdism

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé) - Megan Thee Stallion

everything I wanted - Billie Eilish

香水 - 瑛人

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) - Eminem

bad guy - Billie Eilish

I LOVE… - Official HIGE DANdism

白日 - King Gnu

Say So - Doja Cat

Life Is Good (feat. Drake) - Future

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) - DaBaby

Circles - Post Malone

Memories - Maroon 5

Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez

紅蓮華 - LiSA

Toosie Slide - Drake

Intentions (feat. Quavo) - Justin Bieber

Top 25 Shazamed Songs

Dance Monkey - Tones And I

Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Breaking Me - Topic & A7S

Ride It - Regard

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Memories - Maroon 5

Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Falling - Trevor Daniel

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

death bed (feat. beabadoobee) [coffee for your head] - Powfu

Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Say So - Doja Cat

Jerusalema - Master KG Feat. Nomcebo Zikode

Circles - Post Malone

The Box - Roddy Ricch

everything I wanted - Billie Eilish

Lose Control - Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys

ily (i love you baby [feat. Emilee]) - Surf Mesa

Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Supalonely - BENEE Feat. Gus Dapperton

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch

MAMACITA - Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul

Banana (DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix) - Conkarah Feat. Shaggy