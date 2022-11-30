Apple Replay 2022 is here, along with the top 100 songs streamed worldwide

Not only is Spotify Wrapped out now, Apple Music's similar Replay is here too, letting you know which songs, artists, and albums you had on repeat this year.

Apple also revealed the top songs streamed globally, which is topped by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's "STAY," followed by Harry Styles' "As It Was," Future's "WAIT FOR U" (ft. Drake & Tems), Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Adele's "Easy On Me," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," Elton John & Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix), Jack Harlow's "First Class," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone's "Me Porto Bonito," and Gayle's "Abcdefu" rounding out the top 10.

A little lower down on the list are songs by The Weeknd, Lil Baby, BTS, SZA, Chris Brown, Muni Long, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Lizzo, Farruko, J. Cole, Billie Eilish, Steve Lacy, Post Malone, Morgan WAllen, Burna Boy, Rod Wave, Polo G, The Neighbourhood, and more. Listen to the full Top 100 Global playlist here.