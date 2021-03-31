April 1 is now Devo Day in Akron, OH

No fooling: April 1 has been officially declared Devo Day in the band's hometown of Akron, OH. It's an effort help secure the iconic band a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as DEVO are among this year's nominees.

“The City of Akron has an unbelievable sense of pride, especially when it involves the success of our people,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “We are, and will continue to be, immensely proud to be the home of Devo and will be rallying this great community to help them achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Part of the festivities include an interactive storefront window, and DEVO have recruited sometimes band drummer Fred Armisen, Jack Black, Tony Hawk and, apparently, the Goodyear Blimp. There will also be 50 giant sculpture versions of DEVO's signature Energy Domes (aka their red pyramid-esque headgear), made from repurposed tires, placed in random locations around downtown Akron. More details:

During the month-long promotion, 50 Energy Dome Sculptures — inspired by the band’s signature red hats and created from recycled tires — will mysteriously appear throughout Akron and will include signs featuring QR codes that will link to a website where fans can vote. The Downtown Akron corridor will become a location for fans to interact with life-size cutouts of Devo, as well. In addition, Downtown Akron Partnership has sponsored an interactive experience for viewers in a storefront window at The Bowery. Mayor Horrigan will be featured in a DEVOtional video along with entertainers Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Tony Hawk and an appearance by Goodyear’s Akron Blimp and crew as part of the promotions. Fans will have an opportunity to show their support on social media with special fan-based images using the hashtag #DEVOTE.

